India's GDP Grows At 5.4 Per Cent In Q3 2022; Annual Growth Forecast Revised To 8.9%

India's GDP has expanded at a rate of 5.4% in October-December 2021 as compared to an estimation of 5.9%. The GDP growth in the December quarter is lower than the 8.4% recorded in the previous quarter. This comes after the data was released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Earlier, the GDP had expanded by 0.7 per cent in the corresponding period of 2020-21, the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed.

Meanwhile, in its second advance estimates of national accounts, the NSO has projected 8.9% growth in 2021-22. In its first advance estimates that was released in January, the NSO had projected 9.2% growth for 2021-22 against a contraction of 6.6% in 2020-21. The Indian economy had grown by 20.3% in the first quarter of this fiscal due to lower base effect. In the second quarter, the GDP grew by 8.4% after recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RBI projects real GDP growth at 7.8% for 2022-23

Meanwhile, during his briefing on February 10, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das had projected India's real GDP growth for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 at 7.8%. He also announced the decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% whereas the reverse repo rate will also remain at 3.35% to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

"The evolving macroeconomic environment is being rendered highly uncertain by divergent policy actions and intentions by Central banks across the world. Financial market volatility and geopolitical tensions are adding layers of ambivalence to the overall global outlook. Notwithstanding a highly transmissible third wave driven by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, India is charting a different course of recovery from the rest of the world," said Shaktikanta Das

"This recovery is supported by large-scale vaccination and sustained fiscal and monetary support. Once again, frontline warriors have admirably risen to the call of duty. As we gain valuable experience from repeated waves of the pandemic, our overall responses are becoming nuanced and calibrated. Protecting life is paramount and protecting livelihood is rising in the hierarchy of priorities. The focus is on securing the economic and financial conditions of the vulnerable, the wage earners, and all those who have been affected the most," he had added

With PTI inputs