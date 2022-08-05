'India's GDP Growth Projection Retained At 7.2% For FY 2022-23', Says RBI Governor

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday stated that the real GDP growth projection for the Fiscal year 2022-2023 is retained at 7.2 percent with Q1- 16.2%, Q2- 6.2%, Q3 -4.1%, and Q4- 4% with risks broadly balanced. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which is the rate-setting panel met for three days from August 3 to deliberate on the prevailing economic situation.

Following the three-day meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed a press conference and announced that the real GDP growth for Q1 of Fiscal Year 2023-24 is projected at 6.7%.

"The real GDP growth projection for 2022-23 is retained at 7.2% with Q1- 16.2%, Q2- 6.2%, Q3 -4.1% and Q4- 4% with risks broadly balanced. The real GDP growth for Q1 2023-24 is projected at 6.7%", said the RBI Governor He further added, "Inflation is projected at 6.7% in 2022-23, Q2 at 7.1 per cent, Q3 at 6.4 per cent, Q4 at 5.8 per cent; CPI inflation for Q1- 2023-24 is projected at 5%".

RBI Governor in its monetary policy statement, further informed that the MPC has unanimously voted to raise the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.4 percent with immediate effect. The committee determined to focus on the withdrawal of accommodation in order to keep the inflation within target while supporting growth. The SDF rate would stands adjusted to 5.15 percent and the MSF rate and bank rate at 5.65 percent.

While speaking on Indian Rupee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the rupee has fared much better than many reserve currencies or Asian currencies. He added “depreciation of rupee is due to strength of the dollar, rather than any weakness in India’s macro fundamentals. Remain focused on maintaining the stability of the rupee. Despite the drawdown of foreign exchange reserves to limit rupee volatility, India’s reserves remain the fourth largest globally".

(Image: ANI)