Indian Economy Sees 4.4% Growth In Q3, Looks Set For 7% Growth In 2023 Fiscal

India is likely to witness 7% growth in the 2023 fiscal, with nominal GDP at 15.9%.The Indian economy is estimated to have grown at 4.4% on-year in the third quarter of 2022-23, lower than 6.3% in quarter 2. Sequentially, India's growth seems to have a sustained momentum during the year. The gross domestic product is estimated at Rs 40.19 lakh crore, against Rs 38.51 lakh crore in Q3 of 2021-22.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said India needs to grow at 4-4.1 per cent in the March quarter to achieve 7% real GDP growth rate for the full financial year. He also said the growth forecast of 7 per cent is "very realistic".

According to him, there are enough signs that manufacturing is in good health, but India has to be prepared to deal with El Nino and weather-related uncertainties. "The growth rate that we need to achieve in the fourth quarter is roughly at 4-4.1 per cent to be able to hit a 7 per cent real GDP growth," the CEA said.

Sector-wise GDP numbers

Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services grew at 6.9%

Construction sector grew at 8.4%

Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Broadcasting grew at 9.7%

Manufacturing contracted 1.1%

Electricity sector witnessed a growth of 8.2% against 6% in Quarter 2

Mining and quarrying grew 3.7% in quarter 3 after witnessing a 0.2% in Quarter 2

This comes after the GDP growth rate was moderated to 6.3 per cent in the preceding quarter following the double-digit expansion of 13.5% in the Q1 of the current financial year. The Q3 GDP numbers will play a crucial role in setting the sentiment of the market.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8% and 4.4% for the third quarter.

Here's a look at some of recent GDP readings:

Period GDP Growth October-December 2022 4.4 July-Sept 2022 6.3 Apr-June 2022 13.5 Jan-Mar 2022 4.1 Oct-Dec 2022 5.4

RBI GDP growth estimate for 2023-24

Estimating the growth projections for the next financial year, the RBI stated the country’s GDP growth will stand at 6.4%, with 7.8% in the first quarter, 6.2% in second, 6% in the third and 5.8% in the final three months of the year.

"The global economic outlook doesn't look as grim now as it did a few months ago, growth prospects in major economies have improved while inflation is on a descent though inflation still remains well above the target in major economies," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, adding, "The Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.4% with Q1 at 7.8%, Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 6% & Q4 at 5.8%."

In February this year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a hike of 25 basis points in the repo rate, the key interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks, to 6.5%. Notably, this was the sixth consecutive increase in the key lending rate in the current cycle of monetary tightening. ​

(With inputs from PTI)