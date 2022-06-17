India's Net Direct Tax Collection Grows By 45% To Over Rs 3.39 Lakh Cr Till Mid-June: CBDT

The net direct tax collections for the Financial Year 2022-23 till June 16 were at Rs 3,39,225 crore which is a 45% increase over the collections of the preceding year which was Rs 2,33,651 crore. The net collection in FY 2022-23 has registered a growth of 171% over the same period of FY 2020-21 when the net collection was Rs. 1,25,065 crore.

"The Net Direct Tax collection of Rs 3,39,225 crore (as on 16.06.2022) include Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 1,70,583 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 1,67,960 crore (net of refund)," the Cental Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

Before adjusting the refunds, the gross collections of Direct taxes stood at Rs 3,69,559 crore compared to Rs 2,64,382 crore in the same period last year, representing a growth of almost 40%. This includes CIT at Rs 1,90,651 crore and PIT including Security Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs. 1,78,215 crore.

"Minor head-wise collection comprises Advance Tax of Rs 1,01,017 crore, Tax Deducted at Source of Rs.2,29,676 crore, Self-Assessment Tax of Rs 21,849 crore, Regular Assessment Tax of Rs. 10,773 crore, Tax on Distributed Profits of Rs. 5,529 crore and Tax under other minor heads of Rs 715 crore," the statement said.

Advance Tax collections at over Rs 1 lakh crore

The Advance Tax collections for the first quarter of the FY 2022-23 stand at Rs 1,01,017 crore, including CIT at Rs 78,783 crore and PIT at Rs 22,175 crore. The amount is expected to increase as banks provide more information to the Finance ministry.

The Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) collections for FY 2021 are at Rs 2,29,676 crore which is nearly a 46% growth in comparison to the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year (Rs 1,57,434 crore).

The Self-Assessment Tax collections for FY 2022-23 stand at Rs 21,849 crore while refunds amounting to Rs 30,334 crore have also been issued.