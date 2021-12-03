India's Services Sector Activity Grew second-fastest since July 2011, Survey Reveals

As per a monthly poll released on Friday, India's services sector activity grew at the second-fastest rate in more than a decade in November, owing to a sustained increase in new work and improved market conditions. In November, the seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index was 58.1, down from 58.4 in October. The increase in output in November was the second-fastest since July 2011. The services sector saw an increase in output for the fourth month in a row. A score above 50 on the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) indicates expansion, while a number below 50 indicates contraction.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said, "The recovery of the Indian service sector was extended to November, with a robust improvement in sales enabling the second-fastest rise in business activity in nearly ten-and-a-half years."

Despite the fact that businesses foresee increasing commercial activity levels in the coming year, price constraints are expected to limit growth. In November, average input prices among Indian services companies increased further, despite claims of increasing fuel, labour, material, retail, and transportation costs.

India Services Business Activity Index sees growth

Meanwhile, the pandemic of the Coronavirus and travel restrictions are said to have reduced worldwide demand for Indian services. The latest drop in external sales was the twenty-first in a row, however, it was one of the slowest in the survey's history. According to the study, private sector activity in India continues to grow, bringing the current growth sequence to four months. The Composite PMI Output Index, which measures both services and manufacturing output, increased from 58.7 in October to 59.2 in November, the highest level since January 2012.

"Looking at the manufacturing and service sectors combined, the results are even more encouraging and bode well for economic performance in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021/22 so far. With production growth quickening considerably in November, private sector output expanded at the fastest pace since January 2012," Lima said. Official figures released on Tuesday showed that India's GDP growth in the second quarter of 2021-22 was 8.4%, exceeding the pre-COVID level.

(with inputs from PTI)