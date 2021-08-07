India’s Textile Sector Receives USD 298.67 Million FDI In FY21; Falls From FY20

India’s textile sector is open to foreign direct investment (FDI) under the automatic route, as per the government’s FDI policy for the textile sector. The announcement which was made on Friday said that the sector’s FDI equity inflow fell in recent times as it received USD 298.67 million FDI in the textiles sector in FY21, as against USD 323.52 million in FY20. As per the statement by the Ministry of Textiles, the government is taking steps to protect the interests of artisans, weavers and labourers in the country, although there are no FDI specific direct incentives for them.

FDI in the textile sector

Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said that the textiles sector is open to FDI under an automatic route. “FDI inflows serve to augment domestic capital and help to promote industrial development, thereby increasing its production capacity, export competitiveness, employment opportunities across the textiles sector. Such investments bring international best practices and latest technologies in various sectors, leading to overall economic growth and development in the country,” the minister said.

In the statement, the minister pointed out that nearly 80% of textiles units in India are Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) resulting in the fragmented nature of the industry.

The ministry went on to explain a Financial Year wise overall FDI equity inflows from April 2016 to March’2021 of the Textiles sector to show how the country performs in this regard. The statement showed that India’s FDI inflow has been on the fall as it came down to USD 298.67 million in 2020-21, as against USD 323.52 million in 2019-20. It also showed that India had recorded its highest FDI inflow in 2016-17 when it received USD 618.95 million. Later, it recorded its least inflow in 2018-19 when it recorded an inflow of USD 198.14 million. A country-wise chart put out by the ministry showed that Japan has invested the maximum amount, USD 381.47 million as FDI in the textiles sector in the last five years.

Government FDI Policy and its schemes

The Ministry of Textiles also added that there still are no FDI-specific incentives for artisans, weavers and labourers provided by the Centre. However, the statement added the overall efforts made by the government to protect the interests of this sector and its workers. The ministry claimed that the government offers various schematic interventions for handloom workers, financial assistance is provided to the eligible handloom agencies/weavers for raw materials, purchase of upgraded looms & accessories, design innovation & product diversification, infrastructure development, marketing of handloom products in domestic as well as overseas markets and Mudra loans at concessional rates. The ministry further added that it currently has about 1.50 Lakh weavers on board for its Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which was started to help these weavers sell their products directly to various Government Departments and organizations.

IMAGE: PIXABAY/ ANI