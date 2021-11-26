'India's Voice Vital For World, PM Very Focused': Min Goyal At Republic Economic Summit

Speaking on the 'The Global Trading Destination' at Republic's ‘India Economic Summit 2021’, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that several nations endorsed India's vision at the G20 Summit.

"India's voice today has become extremely important. PM Modi today is the seniormost leader in the world. World leaders try to get bilaterals with him. It makes us very proud," Goyal said.

He informed that world leaders are keen to have bilateral talks with PM Modi even for 10 minutes. "At COP26, almost 70 or 80 world leaders interacted with Prime Minister."

"Today on every international forum India's voice has become a prominent and important voice. I would like to say thanks to PM Modi's charismatic and very focussed leadership with the world vision. But as PM Modi says, the voice is that of 135 crore Indians," he said.

Goyal said that when he held talks with trade leaders at the G20 Summit, they were shocked to know that India was giving free ration to 80 crore citizens.

#RepublicSummit | Today, on every forum, India's voice has become an important and pre-eminent voice, and credit is to PM Modi for that, and as PM Modi says, the voice is that of 135 crore Indians: @PiyushGoyal, Union Minister https://t.co/xYp0ndV6Ts pic.twitter.com/aBKaETf8M0 — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

Piyush Goyal on India-China trade ties

When asked about India-China trade ties, Union Minister said that India believes in fair trade and follows the multi-trade rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). "We believe as a stakeholder of the WTO, we have to maintain those principles. Having said that, we are working with other countries talking to other stakeholders of the WTO. We are not breaking the rules of trade with any country whatsoever in the world."

PM Modi-Biden has taken India-US ties to next level

Goyal said India-US ties have grown stronger. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have taken the India-US ties to another level. "We have decided to close old issues and move forward as trusted partners."

He said that the Centre is looking at a $500 billion trade between India and US in the next seven or eight years. "A trillion dollars would be music to everyone’s ears. So for that, a free trade deal is not the only way forward," the Union Minister said.

Recounting India's decision to not enter the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) trade deal, Piyush Goyal said "India under PM Narendra Modi will protect the interests of Indians first."

'CoWin made open source to help other countries'

Union Minister Goyal said that CoWin has been made an open source to help other nations use the technology. On the vaccination front in India, Piyush Goyal said, "We have 20 crore vaccines in stock today. We should ask those who were asking 'where are the vaccines', and theirs are the states that are laggards. The grand old party led by its crown prince was trying to dissuade people from taking the vaccine."

Image: Republic World