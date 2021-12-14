India's Wholesale Price-based Inflation Spikes To 14.23% In November; Hits 12-year High

India's wholesale price-based inflation shows the producers' prices have climbed to a new high in November. According to government data, wholesale price-based inflation spiked to a record high of 14.23% in the previous month. The inflation, which has now hit a 12-year record is believed to have been caused by increasing manufacturing and food prices, fuelling concerns of rising inflationary pressure.

The annual wholesale price-based inflation has now risen to 14.23% in November, against 12.54% in October. The sudden rise saw the WPI touch its highest rate since April 2005, according to data from Refinitiv. The gap between retail and wholesale price-based inflation has widened in recent months causing troubles for producers in meeting profit levels. The decreased gap sees many companies and retailers struggle to absorb galloping input costs and merely float on minimum profit.

This is the eighth month in a row that wholesale inflation remained in double-digits. Meanwhile, the retail inflation continued to hover near 5%, within the central bank's target of 2- 6%. Consumer price-based inflation, monitored by the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India, also rose at a faster rate as compared to the previous month. Economists have noted that inflationary pressures are building for households as firms try to pass on rising costs to them as domestic demand picks up. The rise comes despite the softened global prices of crude oil and the recent fuel tax slash by the Centre.

'GDP growth retained at 9.5%', says Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das last week informed that the repo rate remained unchanged at 4% for the ninth consecutive time. RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) maintained a status quo on key rates and retained the repo rate amid the COVID-19 Omicron variant scare. Before this, the central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, where it cut the interest rate to a historic low.

Speaking about the GDP growth, Governor Das said, "The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5% in 2021-22, consisting of 6.6% in Q3, & 6% in Q4. Real GDP growth is projected at 17.2% for Q1 of 2022-23 and at 7.8% for Q2 of 2022-23." However, the Governor also noted that the CPI inflation remains to be an area of concern.

"The persistence of CPI inflation excluding food & fuel since June 2020 is an area of policy concern in view of input cost pressures that could rapidly be transmitted to retail inflation as demand strengthens," the Governor said. He further added that the CPI inflation is projected at 5.3% in 2021-22 with 5.1% in Q3, and 5.7% in Q4 with risk broadly balanced.

Image: PTI