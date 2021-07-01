Interest Rates For Small Savings Schemes Remain Unchanged Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Central government has decided to keep the interest rates for small savings schemes unchanged for the July-September quarter. The decision comes as a relief to lower-income earners and senior citizens.

Interest rates fetched under different schemes

As per the decision, an interest rate of 7.4% per annum will be fetched under the senior citizen's scheme, while the Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme will provide an interest rate of 7.1%. The National Savings Certificate will fetch 6.8%, Kisan Vikas Patra 6.9% and 5-year time deposits 6.7%.

These rates on fixed income instruments are second only to the 8.5% interest offered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation for 2019-20 and proposed for 2020-21.

An office memorandum by the Department of Economic Affairs read, “The rate of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 starting from July 1 2021, and ending on September 30, 2021, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the first quarter (April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021, for FY 2021-22)".

The recent decision is not in line with the benchwork government bond that on a quarterly basis reset the small scheme interest rates.

The 10-year G-Sec (Government securities) yields have fallen from 6.6% to around 6% for the past 10 years, in line with the sharp cut in repo rates by the Reserve Bank of India.

Withdrawal of re-setting interest rates

In early April, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that for the June quarter, the order that slashed interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and other small savings schemes was withdrawn by the government. While the PPF rate at 7.1% had been cut to 6.4%, the NSCs (national savings certificates) rates were cut to 5.9% from 6.8%.

Prior to this decision, the government had announced that the interest rates on small savings will be cut and the change in rates will be in effect from April 1. As the government had announced that the interest rate on savings deposits would be reduced by 0.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent from the existing 4 per cent annually, it would have been the steepest fall of 1.1 per cent that would have affected the one-year term deposit.

