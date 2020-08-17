ITR Department Sources Clarify "No Proposal To Include High-value Transactions In ITR"

Amid the speculative reports of the purported Statement of Financial Transactions (SFT) expansion would result in the filing of high-value financial transactions in ITR by the taxpayers themselves, the Finance Ministry sources have clarified that there is no such proposal for the modification of Income Tax returns forms.

The sources reiterated that it is a false conclusion, calling the reports as "totally misleading". The taxpayers would not need to report their high-value transactions in the returns themselves as reporting of high-value transactions to the income tax department is to be done by the third parties under the Income Tax Act.

Currently, for example, the information regarding high cash deposit/withdrawal in bank accounts, purchase of shares, mutual funds, purchase of immovable property, etc are reported to the I-T Department by the third party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching the platform "Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest", highlighted the fact that only a tiny segment of people are paying taxes and all those who should be paying their taxes are actually evading it.

Sources said that the Income Tax Department is relying more on voluntary compliance and hence it becomes important to identify the tax evaders and for that purpose, SFT is the best and most effective non-intrusive method to collect expenditure data of taxpayers from third parties.

Moving towards faceless approach

Sources said that with the changing facets of taxation in India towards a faceless approach, it has become now even more imperative for the I-T Department to have broader SFT reports by the third party about those persons who undertake high-value transactions but still do not pay income tax. For example, a person who is paying school fees/donation of say Rs 5 lakh per annum and still does not file the income tax return by claiming that his income is not taxable is actually trying to dodge the income-tax system.

This would be a great injustice to the honest taxpayers who are paying their taxes honestly and regularly.

The third-party reporting of high-value transactions made by such non-filers would allow the department to nudge such persons to file their returns and pay their due tax. If the department does not collect the information, it would not be able to identify the persons who are liable to pay tax but are avoiding or evading the same.

