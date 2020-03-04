'J&K Govt Received 44 EOIs For Investment Post Abrogation Of 370': Union Min Piyush Goyal

On Wednesday, Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the Jammu and Kashmir government has received 44 Expressions of Interest (EOI) for investment post the abrogation of Article 370 in the state. The Union Minister stated that these Expressions of Interests amounted to roughly 13,120 crores and were received between the period of August 5 to 31 December 2019. He also stated that all the received proposals were in scrutiny for now.

"All proposals are currently under scrutiny by respective departments," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

In August last year, the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Since then, the Centre has been closely monitoring the on the ground implementation of various development programmes there. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the President's rule.

(With Agency Inputs)

