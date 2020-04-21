J&K Suffers Rs 270 Cr Losses Per Day Due To The Coronavirus Lockdown

Economic losses in Jammu and Kashmir have run well around Rs 270 crore per day due to COVID-19 lockdown. As per the Acute Ratings & Research Limited, a Credit Rating & Research company has pegged per day losses on account of lockdown across the country at Rs 35,000 crore.

The company is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and accredited by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an External Credit Assessment Institution (ECAI), for Bank Loan Ratings under BASEL-II norms. Taking its figures as a benchmark, the loss to J&K, which accounts for 0.77 per cent of India's GDP, comes to Rs 270 crore of which Kashmir's share is estimated at Rs 150 crore approximately as its contribution to state GDP is over 55 per cent.

Jammu and Kashmir's GDP is pegged at Rs 1.30 lakh crore per year.

Tourism sector in shambles

In 2019, after the abrogation of Art 370 and 35 A, Kashmir economy suffered loss to the tune of Rs 17,878 crore in just four months from August to November. The losses had been assessed based on Jammu and Kashmir's gross domestic product of 2017-18. Due to the continuous losses in Kashmir, borrowers of financial institutions have lost their capacity to fulfil their commitments and a considerable number of accounts have turned bankrupt with numerous business institutions have closed down or are contemplating closure.

The tourism sector which is one of the backbones of the Valley's economy is in shambles while artisans and weavers are unemployed. The tulip festival has been cancelled by the government authorities this year. Every year the 10 days festival starts on April 5 and culminates on April 15. More than 1.3 million tulips were to be showcased this year, however, due to increase in temperature the flowers have started wilting.

Meanwhile, poultry sales have been also hit as the sales have gone down to almost 70 percent and prices of poultry products too have fallen leading to financial losses in crores to the people affiliated with the trade. Pertinently, Last year's clampdown had also hit farming, horticulture and the arts and crafts that contribute the most to Kashmir's export-oriented economy.

