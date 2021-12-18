J-K's performance on all devp indicators in last 2 yrs significant: NITI Aayog Member V K Saraswat

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) NITI Aayog Member V K Saraswat on Friday termed the performance of Jammu and Kashmir on all developmental indicators over the last two years as significant and urged the government functionaries to keep up with their work for further improving the lives of the people. He reviewed the progress made by Jammu and Kashmir on various growth and development indicators over the last two years in a meeting with the chief secretary and the administrative secretaries of the administration as well as the senior officers of the central ministries and NITI Aayog.

Saraswat said, "Strong districts and blocks will strengthen the states, which in turn will support the nation to grow strong and prosperous. The focus of the developmental initiatives, therefore, has to be on the districts and blocks." He stated the NITI Aayog's developmental policy push is in line with 'Sabka Sath SabkaVikas SabkaVishwas and SabkaPrayas' mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove developmental deficits and income inequalities in the country.

"The prime minister has identified agriculture and industry sectors as two important drivers of pushing GDP growth in the country and, therefore, focussed attention has to be trained on these sectors for improving productivity, wages, prospects and income in these sectors," the NITI Aayog member pointed out.

The chief secretary stated that Jammu and Kashmir has followed a whole of government approach in improving transparency, increasing enforcement, institutional deepening and, importantly, in building the trust of the people. PTI AB NSD NSD

