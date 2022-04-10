J'khand govt utilises 86% of total revised budget allocation for 2021-22

Ranchi, Apr 10 (PTI) Jharkhand government has claimed to have utilised 86 per cent of the total revised budget allocation for fiscal 2021-22.

The state government has spent 83 per cent of the revised budget on scheme (plan) head and 91 per cent on establishment (non-plan) head, an official said.

Hemant Soren government, on March 3, 2021, had tabled a budget of Rs 91,277 crore including Rs 53,333.66 crore on scheme head and Rs 37,943.34 crore on establishment head for 2021-22 in the state assembly.

After revisions, the total budget stood at Rs 89,211.54 crore including Rs 50,489.31 crore on scheme head and Rs 38,722.23 crore on establishment head.

As per the provisional data of expenditure till March 31, 2022 the government has claimed that it has spent a total of Rs 77,142.53 crore against the revised budget target including Rs 41.907.04 crore on scheme head and Rs 35,253.49 on establishment head, a Finance department official said.

In 2019-20, the government had spent Rs 37,572.05 crore on scheme head and Rs 33,159.64 crore on establishment head. In 2020-21, the total expenditure on scheme head was Rs 40,118.81 crore on scheme head and Rs 33,735.03 crore on establishment head.

Finance department officials said an amount of Rs 27,734.67 crore has been received in the share of central taxes in 2021-22, which is more than Rs 8,022.44 crore as against Rs 19,712.23 crore received in fiscal 2020-21.

There was a slight decline in the grants received from the central government in various schemes. In 2021-22, an amount of Rs 11,289.10 crore was received as grants, which was Rs 11,993.41 crore in 2020-21.

In the recently concluded budget session, BJP led opposition had cornered the Jharkhand government in the state assembly blaming poor utilization of budget allocation.

Jharkhand government has tabled a budget of Rs 1,01,101 crore for the fiscal 2022-23 and allocated about Rs 57,259 crore on scheme head. PTI SAN NAM RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)