MoS MSME Pratap Sarangi Hails 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', Shares His Plan; Watch

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package pledged by the Modi government to rescue the Indian economy from the devastating fallout of the Coronavirus pandemic. He lauded the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' plan which aims to promote manufacturing in India for domestic consumption and advocates self-reliance.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sarangi said PM Narendra Modi took credible feedbacks from ordinary citizens and businessfolks to draw up the plan to make India self-reliant. "PM Modi said what Mahatma Gandhi had said: Make our villages self-reliant. We can meet our demand from local production and then even supply to the world," he said.