LPG Price Hiked By Rs 50 In India; 14.2 Kg LPG Cylinder Will Now Cost Rs 999.50 In Delhi

For the second time this month, the price of a 14.2 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder has again been hiked by an amount of Rs 50 leading to an increase in the prices of LPG cylinders in the country. As per the latest revisions, the hike in the price has taken the cost of the domestic LPG cylinder to Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

The price of the 14.2 kg LPG cylinders was earlier hiked in March 2022.

This comes at a time when the common people are already burdened under the challenge of rising petrol and diesel prices followed by the continuous increase in LPG prices. Earlier this month on May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50 taking it to Rs 2355.50 per cylinder. In addition to that, the price of a 5-kg cylinder was also increased to Rs 655.

Prior to that, the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder to Rs 2,253 on April 1 and before that, it was increased by Rs 105 on March 1, 2022.

Notably, the recent price hikes and fluctuations in fuel prices come in view of the sharp increase in global energy prices due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine situation.

Petrol and diesel prices remain constant

In the meantime, petrol and diesel prices continue to remain the same for the 31st day in a row on Saturday. Earlier, fuel prices were increased in the month of April by 80 paise per litre. Accordingly, petrol costs Rs 105.41 per litre and Rs 96.67 per litre in Delhi, and the prices in Mumbai continue to remain at an all-time high in Mumbai with petrol at Rs 120.51 and diesel at Rs 104.77 per litre.

On the other hand, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre in Chennai, and petrol at Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre in Delhi.

Image: PTI