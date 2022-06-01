LPG Prices: 19 Kg Commercial Cooking Gas Cylinder Price Slashed By Rs 135, Check New Rates

In a key development, the 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will now be cheaper. The commercial LPG cylinder price has been reduced by Rs 135 per cylinder as of Wednesday. According to the new pricing, the cylinder will now cost Rs 2,219 in Delhi, Rs 2,322 in Kolkata, Rs 2,171.50 in Mumbai, and it will cost Rs 2,373 in Chennai. However, there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

The reduced rates will be effective from today, June 1. It is pertinent to note that this is the first reduction in the price of commercial LPG cylinders in three months.

Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed

The commercial cylinder prices hiked consecutively for the last three months. On May 1, the price of the LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 102.50. Earlier on April 1, the price was increased by Rs 250 and it had a hike of Rs 105 in March. However, there has been no change in rates of domestic LPG cylinders despite the prices of both domestic and commercial cylinders were hiked in the country in May.

The price of the 14.2 kg LPG cylinders was hiked for the second time in a month. The LPG price was increased by Rs 3.5 on May 19. With the revision, domestic LPG cylinders retailed at Rs 1003 per cylinder. The second raise in the price of cylinders in May came due to the firming of worldwide energy pricing. With the increase in the price of a 14.2kg cooking gas cylinder, rates eclipsed Rs 1000 in all states throughout the country.

Centre announces reduction in price of petrol & diesel

Earlier in the month, the government cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to the common man. The move reduced petrol price by Rs 9.5 a litre and Rs 7 a litre in diesel. Moreover, Union Minister Sitharaman also announced a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to over nine crore beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Image: PTI