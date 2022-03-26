Maharashtra Govt Slashes VAT On CNG From 13.5% To 3%; Effective From April 1

The Maharashtra Government has announced to reduce the rate of value-added tax (VAT) on CNG fuel from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent. As per the official statement issued by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a notification of the same has been issued. 'From April, CNG will be cheaper in the state,' tweeted Pawar in Marathi.

"As announced in the budget, a notification has been issued to reduce the rate of value added tax (VAT) on CNG fuel from 13.5 per cent to 3 per cent," said the Deputy CM. "From April, CNG will be cheaper in the state, which will benefit autorickshaws, taxi drivers, passenger vehicles as well as citizens. This decision is also important for pollution control. The new reduction in CNG rates will be effective from April 1, 2022," he further added.

CNG price in Delhi-NCR increased by Rs 1 per Kg

Two days after oil companies across the country hiked petrol and diesel prices, on Thursday Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) raised the rate of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 1 per kilogram. Now, the price of one kg CNG has climbed to Rs 59.01 per kg in Delhi and the updated price will come into effect from Thursday, March 24. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG is slated to be priced at Rs 61.58 per kg while in Gurugram, the CNG will cost Rs 67.37 per kg.

On Tuesday, fuel prices hiked for the first time in four months and petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise per litre for the second consecutive day across the country on Wednesday.

Petrol and diesel prices in India increased on Wednesday

Petrol and diesel prices in India witnessed a hike for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, March 23. This came after the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) began to increase the price of petroleum products following a four-month gap. As per the Indian Oil Corporation's data, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously, while diesel now costs Rs 88.27 per litre after an increase from Rs 86.67. Petrol cost in Mumbai has increased to Rs 111.67 per litre, while diesel is Rs 95.85 per litre.

