Mamata Banerjee Talks About The Need To Get Rid Of 'mental Pollution' In Business Conclave

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the business community of Bengal and advised them to discard any stress, fear or tension that they have against income tax. While speaking at the concluding ceremony of Bengal Business Conclave in Digha, Mamata said that if one was able to get rid of this 'mental pollution', the business would be able to prosper.

"I want my farmers and industry to smile. There should not be a problem among them. If there is no mental pollution then it will give you a smile. There shall be no threatening environment and fear of income tax," said Banerjee at the conclave. She also said that one should invest where there is no scarcity and fear.

The Bengal Business Conclave saw delegates of around 28 countries such as Bangladesh, Australia, Thailand, Bhutan, the UK, Poland, the US, Russia, Italy, and China. Mamata Banerjee at the conclave also spoke about religious equality saying that people may be black or white or Hindu and Muslim. "So what? We are human. Our hospitality is for all of them because we love all," she said.

Mamata takes a veiled dig at CAB at the conclave

In the business conclave, Banerjee also took a veiled dig at the CAB. Maintaining that “unity in diversity” was the soul of West Bengal, she asserted that her administration did not divide the society on the basis of caste, creed, and religion. Moreover, she noted that the people of the state were “one family”. "Unity in diversity is the soul of the state and we don't divide people on the basis of caste, creed, and religion. We believe in staying together. We are one family and no one staying here can say that he is deprived," she said.

TMC opposed CAB in Parliament

Speaking during the debate on CAB in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had claimed that the Bill was against Swami Vivekananda's idea of India. He had opined that it would be disastrous to ignore the advice of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Furthermore, he had questioned why other countries such as Myanmar and Sri Lanka were not brought within the ambit of CAB. Mamata Banerjee also said that she along with her party will hold discussions on NRC and CAB on December 20.

(With Agency Inputs)