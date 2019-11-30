The Debate
Manish Tewari Slams BJP-led NDA For Diminishing GDP Rate

Economy

Congress leader Manish Tewari slams BJP saying the current government only knows how to create a climate of fear, terror, intimidation, and hate

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress leader Manish Tewari has slammed the BJP led NDA government for the diminishing GDP rate which has fallen below 4.5 per cent in the second quarter (July to September). The GDP growth seen in the last quarter was the slowest in more than six years. Tewari has slammed the government and has alleged that the GDP is expected to fall further taking into account the policies of the central government. He has opined, "the current rulers of India only know how to create a climate of fear, terror, intimidation, and hate".  

