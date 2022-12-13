McDonald's India Looks To Open 300 New Stores & Hire 5,000 People Amidst Mass Layoffs

McDonald’s India has announced that it will be hiring about 5,000 people. The major development for the fast-food chain comes at a time when top conglomerates have been laying off employees on a big scale.

The fast-food chain has plans to expand and open 300 more new stores over the next three years. On December 12, following its expansion strategy, McDonald's inaugurated its largest restaurant in India, in Guwahati.

Will be hiring 5,000 people in 3 years, says Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan

"We currently have over 5,000 employees on our rolls. As we expand, we will continuously hire people. The number of employees will double in three years," said Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan on being asked about the future hiring plans and the employee strength of the company.

Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan also said that the company is on a rapid growth path and looking to expand its network across the states under it.

The latest restaurant that is being opened in Guwahati is spread across 6,700 sq. ft with a capacity to feed 220 people at a time.

"Guwahati, being the gateway for northeast India, is a strategic location for us with future expansion possibilities. We are working to open more outlets in the northeastern region," Ranjan said.

"All issues and problems are behind us and we are focussed on growing our business,” Rajeev ranjan said while replying to a query about if the legal matters with the erstwhile McDonald's partner have been settled.

In 2020, the US-based fast food company chose MMG Group Chairman Sanjeev Agrawal to be its new partner to operate outlets in north and east India following the buyout of 50% stake from the estranged partner Vikram Bakshi, who dragged McDonald's into a long-drawn legal tussle.

Image: Shutterstock