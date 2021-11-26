'Miracle' COVID Booster Would Immunise Kids Lifelong: Dr Ella At Republic Economic Summit

Speaking at the Republic Economic Summit on Friday, November 26, MD of Covaxin-producing Bharat Biotech, Dr Krishna Ella explained the logic behind administering a booster shot. Calling the booster shot a "miracle dose", Dr Ella stated that a third dose of Covaxin will give lifetime immunity to the recipient. Using children as an example for his explanation, he said,

A child is given three-dose vaccine. The first dose, zero (month), second dose, one month, third dose, sixth month. In the sixth month, what you give as the third dose is a miracle dose in the child that gives lifetime immunity. The third dose gives the lifetime immunity, not the first and second. So you go by that logic of world science.

#RepublicSummit | 'Miracle dose is important': Dr Krishna Ella, Bharat Biotech MD answers if Covaxin will have a booster shot; explains what is the logic behind having a booster dose at the India Economic Summit pic.twitter.com/QSOEshdoli — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2021

He added that the booster shot might be required but the impact of the coronavirus has weakened.

"My feeling is, the virus load has come down in the country. So we'll wait and watch. And enough supplies are also there so not a problem", he said.

However, when asked if a roll-out of the booster shot should be expected any time soon, he refrained from commenting, saying that it's for the policymakers to decide. Currently, Bharat Biotech is seeking approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to produce vaccines for children between 2-18 years of age.

Dr Ella has maintained that vaccination in children is necessary, where he had earlier said that children might be passive carriers of the virus as they are likely to not show any symptoms even if they are infected.

Data evaluation and processing will take time

Earlier this month, the DCGI had stated that the data evaluation and processing before giving a nod for Covaxin's emergency use in children will take some more time.

"It's a sensitive matter. Data evaluation is underway. More data has been submitted," said the body, as per ANI, that is examining the efficacy and safety of the vaccine for children. Republic Media Network earlier reported that Bharat Biotech had submitted data from COVAXIN (BBV152) clinical trials in children aged 2 to 18 years, to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

As per Bharat Biotech, favourable recommendations have been made for Covaxin by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC).

Image: AP/ANI