Mizoram Assembly Budget session from Tuesday

Aizawl, Feb 22 (PTI) The Budget session of the Mizoram Assembly will commence on Tuesday under strict COVID protocols, an official said.

The budget session will last till March 10, he said.

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati would deliver his customary address on the first day of the session and the motion of thanks on his address will be moved the next day, he said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga who also holds the Finance portfolio would present the state annual budget for the fiscal 2022-2023 and supplementary demands for grant for the year 2021-2022 on Thursday, he said. PTI COR RG RG

