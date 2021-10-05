Last Updated:

Moody's Gives Thumbs Up To Indian Economy, Upgrades Outlook To 'stable' From 'negative'

The decision to change outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that downside risks from negative feedback between real economy and financial system are receding

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Indian economy

Image: PTI/Unsplash


Ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating and upgraded the country's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative', citing receding downside risks to the economy and financial system. 

The sovereign rating by Moody's stands at 'Baa3' -- which is the lowest investment grade, just a notch above junk status.  

"Moody's Investors Service has today changed the outlook on the Government of India's ratings to stable from negative and affirmed the country's foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating at Baa3," it said in a statement. 

The decision to change the outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding.  

READ | CM Yogi Adityanath sets 6-year deadline to make Uttar Pradesh largest economy in country

"With higher capital cushions and greater liquidity, banks and non-bank financial institutions pose much lesser risk to the sovereign than Moody's previously anticipated. 

"And while risks stemming from a high debt burden and weak debt affordability remain, Moody's expects that the economic environment will allow for a  gradual reduction of the general government fiscal deficit over the next few years, preventing further deterioration of the sovereign credit profile," it added. 

Moody's Investors Service had last year downgraded India's sovereign rating to 'Baa3' from 'Baa2', saying there will be challenges in the implementation of policies to mitigate risks of a sustained period of low growth and deteriorating fiscal position.  

READ | India's GDP grows at 20.1% in April-June 2021 compared to Q1 2020-21: Government Data

The outlook on the rating was kept negative.

READ | BJP minister counters Rahul Gandhi's GDP jibe; terms it 'Gandhi, Digvijaya, Chidambaram'
Tags: Indian economy, Moodys, Downside Risks Of Indian Economy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND