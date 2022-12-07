Morgan Stanley Lays Off 2% Of Workfoce, About 1,600 Employees Globally

American multinational financial services company Morgan Stanley reportedly laid off about two percent of its staff on Tuesday, December 5. Sources said that the fresh round of layoffs will impact 1,600 employees of the investment management company's 81,567-strong workforce around the world.

Notably, Morgan Stanley is the latest to join the bandwagon of companies that are letting go of staff, a trend that started at tech majors including Netflix, Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft, among others.

Morgan Stanley following rival Goldman Sachs among others

According to reports, Morgan Stanley is following rival Goldman Sachs and other firms including Citigroup and Barclays in reinstating a Wall Street ritual that had been put on hold during the Coronavirus pandemic -- i.e. -- the annual culling of underperformers. Banks typically trim 1% to 5% of those they deem their weakest workers before bonuses are paid, leaving more money for remaining employees.

However, Morgan Stanley reportedly paused the practice of annual culling in 2020 after the pandemic sparked a two-year boom in deals activity, but deals largely screeched to a halt this year amid the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases.

It is worth mentioning that the last time Morgan Stanley implemented job cuts was in 2019. According to reports, financial advisors at the New York-based firm Morgan Stanley, which is known for its massive wealth management division and top-tier trading and advisory operations, will be exempt from the layoffs. This is being done probably because the financial advisors generate revenue by managing client assets.