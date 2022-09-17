MoS Anupriya Patel Co-chairs ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' Meet With Cambodia's Sorasak

The 19th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' Meeting was co-chaired by Anupriya Patel, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Pan Sorasak, the Cambodian Minister of Commerce, on September 16, at Siem Reap City, Cambodia. During the meeting, the Ministers highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on trade and economic ties between ASEAN and India are beginning to get better, and that two-way commerce between ASEAN and India has reached $91.5 billion in 2021, up 39.2% from the previous year.

Furthermore, taking to Twitter, Patel said, “Delighted to co-chair the 19th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers’ Meeting along with H.E. Pan Sorasak.”

Delighted to co-chair the 19th ASEAN-India Economic Ministers' Meeting along with H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, Kingdom of Cambodia today at Siem Reap City, Cambodia. The meeting discussed trade & economic relations between India & ASEAN.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the conference was also attended by the Economic Ministers or their representatives from each of the ten ASEAN nations such as Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, as well as Vietnam.

The Ministers even took notice of the initiatives carried out by the ASEAN India Business Council (AIBC) in 2022 as well as the proposals made by the AIBC to strengthen the ASEAN India economic cooperation. They reiterated their pledge to act as a group in order to lessen the pandemic's economic toll and strive toward a long-lasting post-COVID-19 recovery, ANI Reported.

India appreciates the ASEAN-India Business Council's (AIBC) role in deepening economic engagement between India and ASEAN. The Council has been a key player in driving ASEAN-India business and investment connect.

Anupriya Patel provided an update on India's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

In addition to this, Anupriya Patel provided an update on India's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the country's current focus on immunising all eligible citizens and the significant achievement of administering 2 billion vaccine doses, including booster doses, in July 2022, 18 months following the vaccination program's launch in January 2021.

According to the ANI report, Patel also provided details on the actions India took to liberalise and streamline its FDI policy, which led to record-breaking FDI inflow volumes. She extended an invitation to ASEAN nations to contribute to India's growth through investment.

Minister Anupriya Patel reaffirmed India's dedication to supporting an ASEAN that is strong, united, and prosperous as well as fair and sustainable trade that balances the objectives of both parties.

Besides this, the Ministers welcomed India and ASEAN to work together to secure a strong supply chain connectivity to retain the flow of necessary goods and services through the launch of ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Upgrade Negotiations, mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination, vaccine manufacturing, public health surveillance, as well as medical technologies in progressing forward with the post-pandemic recovery reactions and facing upcoming health crises.

The Scope of the Review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to create it more user-friendly, easy, and trade-facilitative for companies as well as responsive to the present global and regional difficulties, which include supply chain disruptions, has been approved by the Ministers. In order to quickly assess AITIGA, the Ministers also established the AITIGA Joint Committee.

