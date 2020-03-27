The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

"Much Needed Relief": Piyush Goyal Lauds RBI's 3-month Moratorium On Term Loan EMIs

Economy

Union Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal welcomed RBI's initiatives on payments of term loan instalments (EMI) & interest on working capital.

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
RBI

The RBI in a massive decision on Friday announced that banks will be permitted to allow a 3-month moratorium on payment of instalments of all term loans outstanding on March 1, 2020. Following the decision, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the initiative. Goyal stated that the RBI's measures will bring aid to people and businesses. 

WATCH: The Most Important RBI Briefing: From Repo Rate Slash To 3-month EMI Moratorium

Piyush Goyal on RBI measures to tackle COVID-19

Taking to Twitter, Piyush Goyal welcomed the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' decision and stated that it will cater to and bring relief to people and businesses during as the country endures coronavirus outbreak. 

BREAKING: RBI Cuts Repo Rate By Massive 75 Bps To 4.4% To Revive Growth Amid Coronavirus

RBI announces measures

A day after government's relief package announcement, the RBI announced a slew of measures like reduction in the repo rate and the reverse repo rate. "The repo rate has been reduced by 75 basis points to 4.4 %. The reserve repo rate has been reduced by 90 basis points to 4%," Das said. In addition, Das also said that inflation & growth projections would be highly subject to volatility - hence, no projection have given. Apart from this, the RBI governor also announced that the Indian banking system has is "safe and sound". He also urged depositors to refrain from panic withdrawal of their deposits. Measures were also announced and listed to shore up liquidity. 

READ: Piyush Goyal Simplifies Procurement Of COVID-19 Medical Devices; Makes Inclusion In GeM

READ: RBI Changes Accounting Year To July 2020-Mar 2021 To Match Centre's Fiscal Year In FY22

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Trump
CORONAVIRUS: TRUMP SPEAKS TO XI
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS