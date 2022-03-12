MVA Govt Presents Its 3rd Maharashtra Budget: Focuses On Education, Roads & Agriculture

Aiming to take Maharashtra to a $1 trillion economy, the Maharashtra govt presented its third budget on Friday, infusing capital in Infrastructure, education and environment. Notably, the MVA govt has waived off farm loans, infused Rs 7500 cr into roads and Rs 2354 cr into Primary school education. The Union state Budget (2022-23) was presented by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the ongoing Budget session.
Here are its salient features:
Agriculture:
- Grant of Rs 50,000 to 20 lakh farmers who repay loans regularly
- Rs 964 crore loan waiver for 34,788 farmers
- 0% interest loans to 43 lakh farmers
- 28 new irrigation & 104 existing projects to be completed
- Rs 853.45 cr for Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project
- Transgenders will be given separate IDs and ration cards
Infrastructure:
- Rs 7500 cr for 10,000 km roads under CM Gram Sadak Yojana
- Launch of 6500 km under PM Gram Sadak Yojana
- Rs 16,039 crores for Nashik-Pune medium high-speed railway project
- Extension of Metro 3 Colaba-Bandra-Seepz from Cuffeparade to Navyanagar
- Financial assistance of 3000 new EV buses
Health
- Lithotripsy treatment to be introduced in all 200-bed hospitals
- Mobile cancer diagnostic vans to be launched
- Post-graduate instituted in Mumbai, Nashik & Nagpur
- Rs 100cr to strengthen food security
- Increase in child care grant from Rs 1125 to Rs 2500
- Free sanitary napkin machines at govt hostels
Education
- Rs 2354 cr for school education dept
- Rs 1619 cr allocation to Dept of HIgher and Tech Educational
- Rs 385 cr to sports dept
- %% fund from district annual plan for construction of Zilla Parishad schools
Environment
- Rs 253 cr to Environment dept
- Rs 150 cr for 23 rivers
- E-vehicles to be 10% in transport; 25% in public transport
- 5000 charging facilities to be set up
Industry
- Oxygen plant investment of Rs 1870 cr
- Rs 885 cr to Industry dept
- 1000 investment proposals in CM employment generation program
Income Tax
- A provision of Rs 1,50,000 crore for an amnesty scheme for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) payees
- Revenue receipts would be to the tune of Rs 4,03,427 crore, and revenue expenditure at Rs 4,27,780 crore - taking deficit to Rs 24,353 cr.
- Tax levied by the Maharashtra Maritime Board on passengers as well as pets, vehicles and goods travelling by ferries and Ro-Ro boats has been waived for three years.
- Waiver of stamp duty of 0.1 percent on gold and silver delivery order documents
- 3 per cent stamp duty on gift deed and 5 percent stamp duty on sale deed will be exempted
"Budget 2022-23 reflects Maharashtra’s aspirations to achieve our goal of a one trillion dollar economy. With practical implementation of 5 aspects, namely Agriculture, Health, Infrastructure, Transport & Industry, we will pave the way for a sustainable & prosperous Maharashtra," said CM Uddhav Thackeray. The MVA govt has defied BJP's claims that the coalition govt will fall on its own.