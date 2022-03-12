MVA Govt Presents Its 3rd Maharashtra Budget: Focuses On Education, Roads & Agriculture

Aiming to take Maharashtra to a $1 trillion economy, the Maharashtra govt presented its third budget on Friday, infusing capital in Infrastructure, education and environment. Notably, the MVA govt has waived off farm loans, infused Rs 7500 cr into roads and Rs 2354 cr into Primary school education. The Union state Budget (2022-23) was presented by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in the ongoing Budget session.

Here are its salient features:

Agriculture:

Grant of Rs 50,000 to 20 lakh farmers who repay loans regularly

Rs 964 crore loan waiver for 34,788 farmers

0% interest loans to 43 lakh farmers

28 new irrigation & 104 existing projects to be completed

Rs 853.45 cr for Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project

Transgenders will be given separate IDs and ration cards

Infrastructure:

Rs 7500 cr for 10,000 km roads under CM Gram Sadak Yojana

Launch of 6500 km under PM Gram Sadak Yojana

Rs 16,039 crores for Nashik-Pune medium high-speed railway project

Extension of Metro 3 Colaba-Bandra-Seepz from Cuffeparade to Navyanagar

Financial assistance of 3000 new EV buses

Health

Lithotripsy treatment to be introduced in all 200-bed hospitals

Mobile cancer diagnostic vans to be launched

Post-graduate instituted in Mumbai, Nashik & Nagpur

Rs 100cr to strengthen food security

Increase in child care grant from Rs 1125 to Rs 2500

Free sanitary napkin machines at govt hostels

Education

Rs 2354 cr for school education dept

Rs 1619 cr allocation to Dept of HIgher and Tech Educational

Rs 385 cr to sports dept

%% fund from district annual plan for construction of Zilla Parishad schools

Environment

Rs 253 cr to Environment dept

Rs 150 cr for 23 rivers

E-vehicles to be 10% in transport; 25% in public transport

5000 charging facilities to be set up

Industry

Oxygen plant investment of Rs 1870 cr

Rs 885 cr to Industry dept

1000 investment proposals in CM employment generation program

Income Tax

A provision of Rs 1,50,000 crore for an amnesty scheme for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) payees

Revenue receipts would be to the tune of Rs 4,03,427 crore, and revenue expenditure at Rs 4,27,780 crore - taking deficit to Rs 24,353 cr.

Tax levied by the Maharashtra Maritime Board on passengers as well as pets, vehicles and goods travelling by ferries and Ro-Ro boats has been waived for three years.

Waiver of stamp duty of 0.1 percent on gold and silver delivery order documents

3 per cent stamp duty on gift deed and 5 percent stamp duty on sale deed will be exempted