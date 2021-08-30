Naqvi Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'friendly-monopoly' Jibe, Calls Cong A 'kitty Party'

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre over its asset monetisation pipeline scheme, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday, 29 August slammed the Wayanad MP and said that Congress has become a "kitty party" at this moment, claiming that the party has witnessed degradation due to such jokes.

Union Cabinet Minister of Minority Affairs and BJP leader Naqvi spoke to ANI after Rahul Gandhi taunted the Modi government. He said that initially, the Congress was a national party after which it became a local party and now it has become a "kitty party" as the leaders only joke around. He further went on to say that the Congress leaders make no sense when they talk.

इसी तरह की ठिठोली का नतीजा है कि पहले कांग्रेस मुल्क की पार्टी थी उसके बाद मोहल्ले की पार्टी बन गई। वे बिना सर पैर की बातें करते रहते हैं जिसके आगे तर्क, तथ्य नहीं होता: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट 'देश कर रहा है मित्र मनॉपली की बात' पर केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नक़वी pic.twitter.com/v82QDRKJbK — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 29, 2021

Speaking about the Centre's efforts to combat COVID-19 spread in the country, the Union Minister cornered the opposition and said: "During COVID, Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped everyone who was stuck in another country irrespective of caste or religion. So people should think before saying anything."

Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over monetisation pipeline scheme

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to target the government over the asset monetisation pipeline scheme. He wrote, "India is talking about friend-monopoly" with #IndiaOnSale in the post. The Congress leader's remark came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his Mann Ki Baat programme yesterday.

Gandhi has been criticising the Centre over its COVID-19 handling, fuel price hike and several key issues. In the recent past, he has made many such tweets with the similar hashtag. In one such tweet, he questioned, "What is the meaning of Aarakshan (reservation) if there is no employment?"

India's National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) scheme

Launched by the Centre, the National Monetisation Pipeline is a four-year plan which aims to monetise all government's brownfield infrastructure assets. As per an official statement, the government has planned a Rs 6 lakh crore pipeline of assets that can be monetised within the scheme. This includes a range of assets put on the block for private sector participation which includes ports, airports, rail, and roads among others, over a four-year period starting from the financial year 2022 to the financial year 2025.

