Chhattisgarh: Narayanpur Tribals Successfully Deliver 35k Brooms Worth Rs.11.9 Lakh

The Chhattisgarh Small Forest Produce Association has supported the tribal villagers of Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, to successfully complete an order of 35,000 brooms worth Rs 11.90 lakh, placed by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) from New Delhi. The Association is also seeking to get collectors for the minor forest products so that they get a fair price for their produce.

The result of these simultaneous efforts by the association, the villagers of remote areas like Narayanpur are getting benefits of a fair price for forest products. These products are made by women self-help groups who have now secured access to the national capital through the association.

Initially, the Tribal villagers of Narayanpur have been traditionally manufacturing 'phuljhadu' (brooms) without seeking any kind of help or guidance from the government. Due to this, they were not receiving a fair price of these products.

Last year on the directions of the forest produce association, District Union Narayanpur of Orchha like 'Abujmadh' selected three women self-help groups for purchasing of raw materials (Phuljhadu grass) in the village and received an amount of Rs 5.25 lakh, said Taran Sinha, state Director of Public Relations.

Sale of 35,000 brooms worth Rs 11.90 lakh

An income of Rs 3.15 lakh was received by selling the purchased raw materials to Maa Jagdamba Self Help Group based in Narayanpur. The manufacturing of pipe and cane brooms is being managed by the Maa Jagdamba Self Help Group in the places provided by the District Union of Narayanpur for storage and processing.

"86,460 brooms have been made by the group members so far. Moreover, the market has been made available for sale by the Forest Produce Association, under which NAFED from New Delhi had placed an order of 35,000 brooms, which has been successfully fulfilled via the Sanjivani Mart Kanker," Sinha said.

Hence making an outright sale of 35,000 brooms with a selling price of Rs 11.90 lakh, the group has gained a profit of Rs 5.79 lakh via the sale. It has generated a lot of happiness, zeal and enthusiasm among its members.

