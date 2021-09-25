Net Direct Tax Collection Grew 74% On-year As Of Sept 22: Finance Ministry

The Indian Finance Ministry informed that gross direct tax collections for the fiscal year 2021-22 increased by 47% and net direct tax collections increased by 74%. The Finance Ministry said that net direct income taxes for 2021-22, as of 22 September 2021, were Rs 5,70,568 crore, up from Rs 3,27,174 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, signifying a 74.4% rise.

"The net collection (as on 22.09.2021) in FY 2021-22 has registered a growth of 27 per cent over 2019-20 when the net collection was Rs. 4,48,976 crore," a Finance Ministry release said.

The Finance Ministry added, "Advance Tax collections for the FY 2021-22 stand at Rs. 2,53,353 crore as on 22.09.2021 which shows a growth of approximately 56%".

Corporation Tax at Rs. 3,02,975 crore, Personal Income Tax at Rs. 2,67,593 crore

Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs. 3,02,975 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) including Security Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs. 2,67,593 crore made up for the net direct tax collection of Rs. 5,70,568 crore.

The gross collection of direct taxes (before refunds) for 2021-22 was Rs 6,45,679 crore, up from Rs 4,39,242 crore collected during the same period in the previous financial year. This represents a 47% increase over collections in 2020-21. The gross collection in 2021-22 as of September 22 increased by 16.75 % over the gross collection in 2019-20, which was Rs 5,53,063 crore. According to the Finance Ministry's announcement, refunds totalling Rs 75,111 crore have been issued so far in FY 2021-22.

Gross Direct Tax collections for FY 2021-22, as on 22.09.2021, at Rs. 6.46 lakh crore register a growth of 47% over collections of the corresponding period in the preceding year.



Net Direct Tax collections at Rs. 5.71 lakh crore have grown at over 74% in the same period. pic.twitter.com/5O4EkPJ9f4 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 24, 2021

Cumulative Advance Tax collections for FY 2021-22 are at Rs. 2,53,353 crore, showing growth of about 56% over collections of corresponding period of preceding year.

Advance Tax collections for 2nd quarter of current fiscal, at Rs. 1.72 lakh crore, are up by 51.50% over FY2020-21 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 24, 2021

Infosys says over 3 crore taxpayers successfully completed transactions

Infosys, a leading provider of digital services and consultancy, said on Thursday that the Income Tax E-Filing Portal has experienced a steady increase in usage over several weeks, with taxpayers' issues being addressed gradually. Over 3 crore taxpayers have logged into the portal and successfully completed various transactions, according to the statement.

Even though the portal continues to make progress, with crores of taxpayers successfully completing transactions, the business admitted that some customers were still facing issues.

2.5 lakh returns being processed every day

Infosys stated it is working quickly with the Income Tax Department to improve the end-user experience. On a daily basis, the portal processes over 2.5 lakh returns, and ITR 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7 are now available for filing. A large number of statutory forms are also available online. As per Infosys, essential statutory forms such as 15G, 15H, EQ1, 10A, 10E, 10IE, DTVSV, 15CA, 15CB, 35, and TDS Returns are being filed in huge numbers.

Infosys continues fixing tax portal bugs

E-proceedings, response to notices and demands, e-PAN services, DSC registrations, and legal heir functions have all been enabled for taxpayers. Despite its continuous improvement, Infosys acknowledged that some users continue to have issues, and it has actively interacted with over 1,200 taxpayers to better understand their concerns.

The company stated that it is committed to quickly correcting these issues while working together with the chartered accountant community to ensure that a wide range of user situations are covered and extensively tested before deployment.

