Image: Republic
In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained the contours of the Union Budget. She touched upon a number of aspects including the introduction of the digital economy, employment generation and inflation. Moreover, she also hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for calling the Union Budget 2022 'the most capitalist ever'.
Addressing a question about rising inflation and fuel prices, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "Inflation is a question which the government is responding to. First of all, if we speak just on numbers, we've never breached tolerance limits of a 6%. We understand petrol and diesel prices are a burden. PM Modi himself said that we are bringing the fuel price down, that's because we understand the grunt of the fuel hike. But fuel hike is also a global phenomenon."
The Economic Survey (2021-22) indicated that India needs to be wary of imported inflation from elevated global energy prices. As per the Survey, India’s Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 5.6% YoY in December 2021, but Wholesale Price Index inflation (WPI) rose to 12.5%, witnessing a sharp uptick during 2021-22 (April-December).
Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief, Finance Minister SItharaman said, "International commodity prices have also gone up. Many manufacturers who import goods, raw materials, are paying a higher price and that also causes inflation in India. But when it comes to essential goods like edible oils or pulses, periodically, the group of ministers, which is an informal group of ministers, decide and ensure by bringing imports. Since we consume pulses more than what we produce, we have signed MoUs with various governments."
"Perishable commodities like fruits and vegetables are also cyclically affected because of the gaps between the harvest time and the consuming time. So they are managed by the government and more can be done. And we are willing to do it," she added.