In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained the contours of the Union Budget. She touched upon a number of aspects including the introduction of the digital economy, employment generation and inflation. Moreover, she also hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for calling the Union Budget 2022 'the most capitalist ever'.

Addressing a question about rising inflation and fuel prices, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, "Inflation is a question which the government is responding to. First of all, if we speak just on numbers, we've never breached tolerance limits of a 6%. We understand petrol and diesel prices are a burden. PM Modi himself said that we are bringing the fuel price down, that's because we understand the grunt of the fuel hike. But fuel hike is also a global phenomenon."

The Economic Survey (2021-22) indicated that India needs to be wary of imported inflation from elevated global energy prices. As per the Survey, India’s Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 5.6% YoY in December 2021, but Wholesale Price Index inflation (WPI) rose to 12.5%, witnessing a sharp uptick during 2021-22 (April-December).

Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief, Finance Minister SItharaman said, "International commodity prices have also gone up. Many manufacturers who import goods, raw materials, are paying a higher price and that also causes inflation in India. But when it comes to essential goods like edible oils or pulses, periodically, the group of ministers, which is an informal group of ministers, decide and ensure by bringing imports. Since we consume pulses more than what we produce, we have signed MoUs with various governments."

"Perishable commodities like fruits and vegetables are also cyclically affected because of the gaps between the harvest time and the consuming time. So they are managed by the government and more can be done. And we are willing to do it," she added.

Union Budget 2022: Big announcements on taxes and GST

Both Centre and States government employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to help the social security benefits of state government employees and bring them at par with the Central government employees.

Any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition. Corporate surcharge to be reduced from 12% to 7%.

Tax deduction limit to be reduced for central government employees from 18% to 15% in their contribution to NPAs.

The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crore which is the highest since the inception of GST.

Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds, gems to be reduced to 5%.

