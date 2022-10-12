Nirmala Sitharaman Invites US Treasury Secy Janet Yellen To Attend US-India Economic Meet

The Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met with Janet Yellen, the United States Secretary of the Treasury, and discuss the macroeconomic condition across the world. During the meeting, the leaders also talked about several important topics in light of India's approaching G20 Presidency. Furthermore, to attend US-India Economic and Financial Partnership conference, Sitharaman invited Secretary Yellen to India in the month of November.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman invited Ms @SecYellen to India in November to attend the U.S-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met US Treasury Secretary Ms Janet Yellen @SecYellen at the US Treasury, in Washington DC, today. The two leaders discussed current global #Macroeconomic situation among other issues of mutual interest.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman invited Ms @SecYellen to India in November to attend the U.S-India Economic and Financial Partnership meeting. This will be @SecYellen's first visit to India as Treasury Secretary.

US Treasury Secretary Yellen talks about US-India economic meet

Besides this, the US Treasury Secretary noted in her opening statements that she will go to India for the first time as the Secretary to attend the US-India economic meet. She asserted, “I am glad to announce today that in November ahead of the G20 meetings, I will take my first trip to India as Treasury Secretary, to attend the U.S-India Economic and Financial Partnership, our ninth Partnership meeting,” ANI reported.

Janet Yellen also emphasised the significance of economic links between the US and India by saying that these relationships between the two nations show the globe that democracies deliver. According to her, “It illustrates the close bonds between our two countries, from the Quad partnership to our strong bilateral economic relationship, and the cultural ties from the Indian diaspora in the US”.

In the meantime, Sitharaman has travelled to America for an official visit. She will be present at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings, as well as the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sitharaman has bilateral meetings planned with nations like Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bhutan, Egypt, New Zealand, and Iran, as well as the United Arab Emirates in addition to her one-on-one engagement with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass, PTI reported.

Further, the finance minister is also scheduled to meet with representatives from the European Commission, the United Nations Development Program, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). On October 13, she will also speak to faculty members and students at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies about "Technology, Finance and Governance: Multiplier Effect", PTI reported.

Before visiting Yellen, Nirmala Sitharaman discussed several topics pertaining to the world economy and development with top academics of a Washington-based think group. "India's Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy" was the topic of her speech.

