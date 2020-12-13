Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews Implementation Of The Three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) with Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments. As per a release by the Ministry of Finance, the progress of implementation of the 3 Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages (ANBP) was monitored by the Finance Minister over three days. Under this, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Income Tax refunds, and other points were also reviewed by the Ministry of Finance.

"Under an Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), as on 04.12.2020, as reported by Public Sector Banks, top 23 Private Sector Banks and 31 NBFCs, additional credit amounting to Rs. 2,05,563 crore has been sanctioned to 80,93,491 borrowers, while an amount of Rs. 1,58,626 crore has been disbursed to 40,49,489 borrowers," the release said.

Additionally, a special drive was undertaken by the Department of Financial Services to provide concessional credit to PM-KISAN beneficiaries through Kisan Credit Cards. "As on 04.12.2020, Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have approved the purchase of a portfolio of Rs. 27,794 crore and are currently in process of approval/negotiations for Rs. 1,400 crores. The timeline for purchase of bonds or Commercial Papers (CPs) has been further extended till 31.12.2020," the release said.

"Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,45,619 crore to more than 89.29 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2020 and 8th December 2020. Income Tax refunds of Rs. 43,274 crore have been issued in 87,29,626 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,02,345 crore have been issued in 1,99,554 cases," the release stated.

Last month, Sitharaman announced new measures in the series of stimulus announcements by the Central government to boost the economy announcing the third Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. The package included a 12-point economic stimulus from a Rozgar Yojana, which was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this month, to a vaccine grant.

To show the progress of Aatmanirbhar Bharat 2.0 which was announced on October 12 Finance Minister shared that 11 states had been sanctioned Rs 3,621 crores as an interest-free loan towards capital expenditure.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)