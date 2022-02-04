Three days after the Union Budget 2022-2023 was tabled in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday explained why she presented a Budget with a vision for the next 25 years with India's 100 years of Independence in mind, a quarter-century earlier. With the 2022 Budget, India has marked 75 years of Independence through 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. This budget lays down a plan for the next 25 years which it refers to as the 'Amrit Kaal.'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Finance Minister said, "I think this quarter of a century, leading India towards 100 years since 1947, are very critical and certain steps will have to be taken if we are to be a very strong economy, and 75 years in, people get basic facilities. It is to the credit of the Prime Minister that since 2014, he is aiming towards good delivery. We have achieved quite a few things to uplift the lives of the people, like bringing in financial inclusion, ensuring everybody has a house, water supply, toilets in every house, and giving women a bit more health-conscious cooking medium."

'Medium-term planning is needed': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She further explained, "So, with saturation nearly achieved, basic amenities reaching every citizen of India is being ensured. But it's not enough, we need to have 21st century infrastructure, so that let's say, small farmers from their villages are able to get their products to the market, there is better road connectivity, electricity and optical fiber in villages for better internet connectivity; so there's no difference between rural and urban areas. All this needs good amount of money to be invested, and a vision for how India will be when it is 100 years old. It needs a medium-term planning and that is why the 25 years plan."

India's economic growth estimated to be 9.27%

Meanwhile, on February 1, while presenting the Union Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman had informed while starting the presentation of Union Budget that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27% in the current year, adding that it is highest among all large economies. She also said that India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Budget will focus on complementing micro and macro economy, promoting digital economy, and private and public investments.