Days after tabling the Budget for the financial year 2022-23, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday spoke to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on 'Nation Wants To Know'. Speaking on the budget that was referred to as the blueprint for the 'Amrit Kaal' to come over the next 25 years, the BJP leader outlined that this quarter-century - these 25 years - will be leading towards India at 100 years after Independence. She said that at 100 years, the citizens of the country should be having everything - 'be it home, education, or simply bridging the gap between the urban and the local life'.

"It cannot happen in 97 years or 98 years, it needs a bit of mid-term planning and that is why the 25 years plan," she underlined while speaking to Arnab.

'They have a very short-sited view' says FM on Opposition questioning digitalization

Responding to constant criticism of incorporation of hi-tech features in the budget and digitisation across sectors, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "I think they are keeping their view somewhat knowingly short-sited. Because for digitalization, you don't really need to report to in-depth research, it was quite evident in the time of the pandemic when common people adapted to and adopted the technology. Take for example the payment system that went so viral, in which everyone scanned the QR codes irrespective of their levels of literacy, or profession," the Finance Minister said, outlining that digitisation has taken to the democratization of the whole price system.

'Middle-class receiving relief from many different ways'

Facing the brunt of opposition parties for not providing anything direct for the middle class in the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman argued that direct reliefs were being provided in numerous ways. She cited the small farmers, who are part of middle-class, being paid directly into their accounts. Also, she cited how the government bore interest for the citizens when they were incapable of paying during the pandemic.

"Yes, I understand the difficulty of the section but is it right to say that the government is not doing anything at all for the?" she asked.

'Inflation is a question government is responding to'

Nirmala Sitharaman also assured that the government was responding to the question of Inflation. Speaking just on numbers, the Finance Minister said, "we have never breached the limit of 6 per cent ( 4% +-2 target for CPI inflation set by RBI). I know the fuel prices, and we saw before Diwali the PM bringing down the prices. But it's a global phenomenon, right now we're paying some of the highest prices for fuel and that's also a cause for inflation."

"International commodity prices have also gone up. So many of our manufacturers who import goods, raw materials are paying a higher price and that is also a cause for inflation in India. But when it comes to essential goods, periodically the group of ministers bring in imports to ensure that the gaps in our supply chain are met." she added.

'Don't see any currency outside the domain of the sovereign'

The Finance Minister also touched upon the much-in discussion topic of cryptocurrency. Outlining that she does not see any currency outside the domain of the sovereign, Nirmala Sitharaman added, "anything that develops digitally, I refrain from calling it currency."

She clarified, however, on the question of the 30% tax imposed by the government on virtual digital assets somehow lending Crypto- and private currencies 'legitimacy' and added, "The question of the legitimacy of digital assets hasn't yet been broached. Now we're only taxing, beyond this we'll decide only after the process of consultation gets over."

'Kept our targets for disinvestment realistic'

"We have kept our targets for disinvestment realistic. Disinvestment is not a failed endeavour, it's a complex endeavour and important that the process is transparent and abides by rules and due diligence, and to make sure that we go after the disinvestment only after the complete exercise. It does consume a lot of time and we're trying to be speedier without foregoing procedure at any stage therefore I think we are going towards the truth because it is a commitment given in the last budget, which we reinforced this time and we will go on the path, we will continue with disinvestment and this time's target will be achieved," Nirmala Sitharaman said on the government's disinvestment initiatives.

Talking about LIC disinvestment, the Finance Minister added, "Within a week we should come out with details of how much is being disinvested in LIC IPO. We are not trying to overvalue or undervalue it, we are trying to hit an optimal number."

'Political messaging extremely important'

On the need for sound political messaging, Nirmala Sitharaman said that it is extremely important, and also underlined the need to work on it. Remembering cartoonist RK Laxman's work on a budget from years back she said," In it, the opposition was shown saying, 'this budget has not done anything for farmers, for the middle class'. The opposition is still saying the same."

"They are saying 'there's nothing in the budget'. I'm giving you a list of things we have done. The fact is that the opposition is unable to get any tangible issues," she added.

FM lists three points that gave her stamina during the pandemic

During the episode of 'Nation Wants To Know', the Finance Minister also talked about the unprecedented times of the pandemic and the challenges it brought, which as per her, have not been possible to document in its intensity. "What kept me going was the immense stamina and the determination with which every citizen has kept our feet in the ground and made sure that we will fight to get over this. Also, I am blessed by a PM who actually works 24x7 and is accessible, doesn't ever show the stresses on him. That kind of clear-headed guidance I am certainly very grateful for, so we can be led very carefully through the challenges."

"Also, I had a team with which I held discussions and worked on all ideas," she added.

In the end, Finance Minister was asked about some who speak doom for the Indian economy, notably two former Chief Economic Advisors - Raghuram Rajan who warns of a K-shaped recovery and Arvind Subramanian who has argued that the Indian economy 'is in the ICU' - and warned against being cynical about India achieving transformational change. She said "it's no more sloganeering, it's action" and added, "I'll certainly say the economy is reviving, sustained revival. Not just me, the Government of India and Economic Survey - all of us are speaking about a fast-growing economy. All multilateral agencies are saying India will be the fastest-growing major economy."