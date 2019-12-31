Niti Aayog's SDG Index: States Improve Tally On Economic Indicators

Government of India's premier think tank Niti Aayog has released its Sustainable Development Goals ranking of state and union territories. The SDG India Index 2019 ranked Kerala as the top performer while Bihar was adjudged as the worst performer. There are 17 Goals, 169 targets and 306 national indicators in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2019.

"Kerala retained its rank as the top state with a score of 70. Chandigarh too maintained its top spot among the UTs with a score of 70. Himachal Pradesh took the second spot while Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana shared the third spot," the report said.

READ | Niti Aayog CEO Lauds Corporate Tax Regime, Says India Now A Reliable Place For Investment

India's overall rank at 60

According to the report, India's composite score improved from 57 in 2018 to 60 in 2019 with major success in water and sanitation, power and industry. However, nutrition and gender continue to be problem areas for the country, requiring a more focussed approach from the government. The report said while three out of five states in the top spots perform equal to or better than the country average on 12 goals, the other two states do the same on 11 goals.

READ | NITI Aayog To Draft Roadmap For Population Stabilisation

Rankings of states on economic indicators

Among key economic indicators, poverty, affordable energy, decent work and growth, industry and innovation, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and consumption patterns are the metrics. The Index ranks them in four categories – Achiever ( > 99) Front Runner (65 - 99) Performer (50 - 64) and Aspirant (0 - 49). Here are the top ranks:

Poverty reduction:

Tamil Nadu – 72 Tripura – 70 Andhra Pradesh – 69

India – 50 (down from 54)

Affordable and clean energy:

Sikkim – 97 Goa – 95 Telangana – 93

India – 70 (up from 51)

Decent Work and Economic Growth:

Telangana – 82 Andhra Pradesh – 78 Karnataka – 78

India – 64 (down from 65)

Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure:

Gujarat – 88 Kerala – 88 Haryana – 73

India – 65 (up from 44)

Reduced Inequality:

Telangana – 94 Manipur – 81 Himachal Pradesh – 78

India – 64 (down from 71)

Sustainable Cities and Communities:

Goa – 79 Himachal Pradesh – 79 Gujarat – 77

India – 53 (up from 39)

Sustainable Consumption & Production:

Nagaland – 100 Tripura – 92 Manipur – 85

India – 55

READ | NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant States Five Key Areas To Increase India's GDP

What are SDGs?

The SDGs are an ambitious commitment by world nations which set out a universal and an unprecedented agenda that embraces economic, environmental and social aspects of the wellbeing of societies. India played a prominent role in the formulation of SDGs and much of the country’s National Development Agenda is mirrored in the SDGs. There are 17 Goals, 169 targets and 306 national indicators in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2019.

The dashboard displays overall & detailed information on the progress made by States & UTs on goals set by the United Nations, including their incremental progress from 2018, using interactive visualizations. It is a joint initiative between Niti Aayog and the UN.

READ | NITI Aayog Mulls Healthcare System For Middle Class