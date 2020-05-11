'Expect Second Financial Package In Next 2-3 Days': Nitin Gadkari Affirms Centre's Support

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday hinted that the Centre is set to introduce a second financial relief package in the next 2-3 days. Gadkari, who is the minister for MSMEs and Road Transport & Highways, assured industries that the government stands with them but they need to understand the government's limitations as well.

In an interaction with members of the Industry and Commerce of Telangana, Gadkari reflected upon the financial packages introduced by Japan and the United States, which were relatively bigger than India's previous stimulus, and attributed it to their comparatively larger economy than India. Gadkari also observed that the situation is 'very bad' despite the three-month moratorium on loan repayments announced by the RBI.

#LiveNow Interaction with members of ‘Industry and Commerce of the State of Telangana' https://t.co/mQtVgB2bWO — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 11, 2020

The Prime Minister has been holding a series of key meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other ministers as well regarding a second stimulus package. The long-due second package has been called for, especially by several ministers, to boost the economy and provide relief to industries that have suffered due to the Coronavirus forced lockdown. Previously, the Narendra Modi government had announced a relief package of Rs 1.70 lakh crores to boost the economy.

'₹34,800 Cr Financial Help Given To 39 Cr Beneficiaries'

The Central government on Wednesday had informed that it has provided Rs 34,800 crore financial assistance using digital payment infrastructure to about 39 crore beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) to protect them from the impact of COVID-19 lockdown.

As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore PMGKP, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26, the government announced free foodgrains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers. Central and state governments are continuously monitoring the implementation of the package, the finance ministry said in a statement.

As of May 5, 2020, it said, Rs 16,394 crore has gone towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN. Under the scheme, 8.19 crore identified beneficiaries got Rs 2,000 directly in their accounts. It further said that Rs 10,025 crore was credited to 20.05 crore (98.33 per cent) women Jan Dhan account holders as the first instalment.

