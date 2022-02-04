Three days after the Union Budget 2022-2023 was tabled in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday explained the taxation of virtual digital assets at the rate of 30%, and whether it includes assets like cryptocurrency and Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It is pertinent to mention that on February 2, FM Sitharaman had clarified that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and NFTs will never become legal tender.

'No currency outside the domain of the sovereign': FM Sitharaman

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Finance Minister said, "I do not see any currency outside the domain of the sovereign, therefore, if anything develops digitally outside, I refrain from calling them currency. Currency is the domain of the government or the authorised central bank. Taxing operates on any kind of product for a profit, and it will be taxed. There is a tax which has been labelled for transactions emerging out of digital operations, and we have also put a TDS on them. That is where we are." When asked on whether the taxation is an implicit legitimisation of crypto, the FM explained, "The question of legitimacy of digital assets has yet not been broached. Now we are only taxing, beyond this we will decide on regulisations or ban only after the consultations are over."

Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1, presented the Union Budget 2022-23 wherein she had announced that the Centre would impose a 30% tax on cryptocurrencies. During the Budget session, she also introduced the digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

RBI To Issue 'Digital Rupee'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had declared in her Budget speech that RBI will start issuing digital currency from 2022-23. Stressing that this will give a big boost to the digital economy, she mentioned that the digital rupee will be introduced using blockchain and other technologies. According to Sitharaman, this would pave way for a more efficient and cheaper currency management system.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022, Sitharaman remarked, "Introduction of a Central bank currency will give a big boost to digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is therefore proposed to introduce digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022-23."

Image: Republic World