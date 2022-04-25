No feedback sought from states on hiking GST rates: FinMin

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The finance ministry on Monday clarified that no feedback has been sought from states on the GST rates for specific items or regarding proposals to restructure the rates.

In the wake of some media reports stating that feedback has been sought from states regarding a suggestion for raising Good and Services Tax (GST) rates on 143 items, the ministry in a statement said deliberations of the panel of ministers to rationalise GST rates are ongoing and the report has not been submitted.

"It is clarified that no feedback from States has been sought on the GST rates for any specific items or specific proposals to restructure the rates...," the finance ministry said.

It further said views of the states were sought generally on the Terms of References (ToRs) of the Group of Ministers (GoM) soon after it was set up in September 2021.

"A report of the Group is yet to be submitted to the Council for consideration," it added.

The GST Council had in September last year set up a panel of state ministers, headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to suggest ways to augment revenue by rationalising tax rates. PTI JD ABM ABM