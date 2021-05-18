No NEFT Service For 14 Hours On May 23, Says RBI; Here's Why

In a move to enhance the services, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed that no National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) services can be operated for 14 hours from Saturday midnight till Sunday (May 22-May 23). In its official release, the RBI informed that a technical upgrade will be taking place in the system to boost resilience. However, RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period, informed RBI.

NEFT System Upgrade – Downtime from 00.01 Hrs to 14.00 Hrs. on Sunday, May 23, 2021https://t.co/i3ioh6r7AY — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) May 17, 2021

The RBI further directed member banks to inform their customers regarding the update so that they can plan their payment operations accordingly.

"Member banks may inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly. NEFT Members will continue to receive event update(s) through NEFT system broadcasts," added the RBI notice.

Earlier, in April a similar technical upgrade for real-time gross settlement (RTGS) was already done. RTGS facility is used for high-value transactions. NEFT is also a near-real-time fund transfer facility and it currently operates in batches with intervals of half-hourly throughout the day.

NEFT

The National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) is the most popular way of transferring funds between any two NEFT-enabled bank accounts on a one-to-one basis. It was started in November 2005, and the system is monitored by Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology. Through NEFT, Funds can be transferred, by adding beneficiaries on the internet banking portals of the required bank. Another advantage of the system includes that there are no restrictions on the minimum and maximum amount of transactions that can be made with NEFT. Depending on the amount, the NEFT transfer charges range are decided. The rates vary between Rs 2.5 to Rs 25. The system, however, is not based on real-time settlement.

What is RTGS?

The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) on the other hand is used to settle payments to the recipient on an instant basis without having to wait for some time for the transfer to happen. Once the settlement is done, RTGS services are irrevocable. It is a high-value inter-bank transaction that typically needs instant and full clearing by the Central bank of the country. The system helps in minimising risks involved in high-value transactions.