No Proposal Yet To Constitute 8th Central Pay Commission For Govt Employees: MoS Finance

In a significant development, the Union Government on Monday said the Centre is currently not considering any proposal for the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, “No such proposal is under consideration with the Government for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission for the Central Government employees.”

MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary’s remarks came as a written reply to a query on whether the government proposes to ensure a timely constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission for central government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1, 2026.

DA rates revised every 6 months based on rate of inflation: Pankaj Chaudhary

Pankaj Chaudhary further said that in view of the erosion of the real value of salaries provided to Central Government Employees due to rising inflation, the Government provides them with Dearness Allowances (DA), which is periodically revised every six months on the basis of the rate of inflation gauged under All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers.

Notably, earlier in August, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the parliament that it may not be required to organise a new pay commission to assess salaries, allowances and pensions of employees and pensioners. According to the minister, the formation of the 8th Pay Commission is not required in order to revise payments paid to central government employees and pensioners because this may be done at any point of time.

It is important to mention that at least seven pay commissions have been constituted since 1947. The Central Government forms a pay commission after every ten years to revise the salary structure of the government employees. Notably, Central government employees and pensioners currently get their salaries and pensions respectively as per the 7th pay commission matrix.

Department of Expenditure looks after framework of Pay Commission

The 7th Central Pay Commission was reportedly set up by the government of India on February 28, 2014. The first Pay Commission in India was established in January 1946. It is pertinent to mention that the constitutional framework of the Pay Commission comes under the Department of Expenditure (Ministry of Finance).

The employees will soon get a revision of their Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) rates. According to sources, it is expected that the Government will soon announce new DA/DR rates in view of a rise in the AICPI-IW data.