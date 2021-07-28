North Eastern States See Improvement In Financial Status As Per Data Released By NSO

As per the data available with The National Statistical Office, the per capita NSDP (Net State Domestic Product) at current prices ( based on the year 2011-12) in the North-Eastern States has increased in the last five years. The release by Press Information Bureau also stated that the Government has implemented various schemes and projects in the North Eastern Region to further develop their infrastructure in rail, roads, air connectivity, telecommunication, power as well as inland waterways.

The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region has also undertaken and completed a number of projects in the physical infrastructure relating to water supply, power, connectivity, especially keeping the projects promoting tourism and social sector for creation of infrastructure in the areas of primary and secondary sectors of education and health on priority.

The information was given out by The Minister of Development of North Eastern Region, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in the Loksabha in a written reply today.

Per capita NSDP at current prices (the base year 2011- 12) (in Rs.)

Here is a statistical representation of the data released by the National Statistical Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India.

State 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 Arunachal Pradesh 116985 123744 139029 139029 164615 Assam 60817 66330 75151 82837 90758 Manipur 55447 59345 71507 75229 84746 Meghalaya 68836 73753 77504 84725 92175 Mizoram 114055 127107 155222 176620 204018 Nagaland 82466 91347 102003 117691 117691 Sikkim 125191 280729 349163 380926 425656 Tripura 84267 91596 100444 112849 125191

Mizoram Governor on North Eastern States growth opportunities and challenges

The newly appointed Mizoram Governor Hari Babu stated on Tuesday, July 6, that North-East states confront obstacles as well as growth prospects, and that he will recognise the opportunities and work with the state administration to develop the state. Babu said, "I'm happy. I express my gratitude to President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Home Minister. The Northeastern states have some challenges as well as growth opportunities, I'll understand the opportunities and work in tandem with the government for the development of Mizoram."

Babu has served on the BJP State Executive Committee and as the party's general secretary. In 1999, he was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from the Visakhapatnam-1 constituency, and in 2003, he was named the party's floor leader in the state Assembly.

While President Ram Nath Kovind has chosen new governors in eight states, including some in the northeastern ones, in a dramatic shuffle, according to an official notification from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. PS Sreedharan Pillai, the Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred to the state of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya, the governor of Haryana, has been shifted to Tripura, while Ramesh Bais, the current governor of the northeastern state, will be the governor of Jharkhand.

(SOURCE- https://pib.gov.in/)

(IMAGE- PTI)