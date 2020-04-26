Inter-Ministerial Committee In Odisha Holds Meeting With Industry Associations Amid COVID

As all industries are on a standstill due to Coronavirus pandemic, an Inter-Ministerial Committee of Odisha government, under the chairmanship of state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, on Saturday held a meeting with representatives of different industry associations to revive the sector. The meeting discussed the deliberate measures to kickstart micro, small, medium, and other industries affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the State.

Preliminary meeting with industrial associations

"It was a preliminary meeting with industrial associations to discuss the problem faced by the industries in the state and what kind of support they want from the government for its revival. Representatives of 17 different industry associations attended the meeting and put forth their suggestion before the Inter-Ministerial Committee," said Nitin Jawale, IAS and MD, IPICOL.

During the meeting, a presentation was also given to the industry associations about the state government's plan for large-scale investment in industrial projects along with the ongoing projects. The Inter-Ministerial Committee will further discuss the issues with the industry associations within a week.

"For generating industrial demand in the state, the government has planned large-scale investment in infrastructure development for industries like roads for industrial connectivity, power transmission and development of industrial parks, which will also help the industries when they will start operating," Jawale added.

(With inputs from Agency)