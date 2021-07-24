On Income Tax Day, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Laud Honest Taxpayers For Nation's Progress

Commemorating the '161st Income Tax Day,' Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday lauded honest taxpayers for their contributions to the nation's progress while appreciating the Income Tax Department for being instrumental in their approach.

In her message to the Income Tax department, Sitharaman also applauded the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for being instrumental in implementing in the right spirit the reform measures undertaken by the government.

Chairman, CBDT Shri JB Mohapatra & Members, CBDT called on the Hon'ble Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman on the occasion of #IncomeTaxDay, 2021. Hon'ble FM extended her felicitations to the #IncomeTaxDepartment. pic.twitter.com/H6RqDcE4Ag — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 24, 2021

"Honest taxpayers deserve to be appreciated"

The Union Minister mentioned that honest taxpayers deserve to be appreciated for the contribution they are making to the development of the nation by respectfully paying their due share of taxes. She also complimented the department for continuing to work towards simplifying its procedures and processes and making the department’s functioning hassle-free, fair and transparent.

She further lauded taxpayers for discharging their compliance obligations despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic. Remembering those officers and officials who have lost their lives in the line of duty due to the pandemic, the union leader said that their contributions to the nation's cause can never be forgotten.

Message of the Hon'ble Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Smt @nsitharaman on the occasion of #IncomeTaxDay, 2021. pic.twitter.com/8rHWQKTyLt — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 24, 2021

Ministers greet Income Tax Department

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary too, in his message, complimented the Department for having done well in its 'twin role' of revenue collection and implementation of tax policies in a fair and transparent manner. He observed that most of the processes and compliance requirements have been shifted to online platforms and that the need for the taxpayers to physically visit the Income Tax Offices has been eliminated or minimized, which has become a boon for both, the taxpayers, and the collectors. The minister also highlighted the fact that interaction with taxpayers is now characterised by a spirit of trust and respect, relying more on voluntary compliance.



On the other hand, Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, in his message, appreciated the Income Tax Department for its immense service to the nation in its role as the agency has been administering the Direct Taxes.

"Noting that taxes are not just a source of revenue for the government but also an effective instrument for achieving certain socio-economic objectives," Karad said while commending the department for proving itself to be robust and capable of evolving with the need of the times. He further expressed his confidence that the department will be able to keep up its reputation as a professional organization guided by principles of fairness and transparency.