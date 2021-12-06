Over 3 Cr ITRs Submitted On New E-filing Portal Of Income Tax Department: Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance informed on Sunday that as of December 3, over three crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) had been submitted on the Income Tax Department's new e-filing platform. As per a ministry news release, the total number of ITRs submitted each day has surpassed four lakh and is growing by the day as the extended deadline of December 31, 2021 approaches.

Further, the Income Tax Department has strongly advised all taxpaying individuals to see their Form 26AS and Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the new e-filing website to ensure the correctness of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Payments and to take the benefit of ITR pre-filling.

"It is important for taxpayers to cross-check the data in the AIS statement with their Bank passbook, interest certificate, Form 16 and Capital gains statement from brokerages in case of purchase and sale of equity or Mutual funds etc," ANI reported, citing the ministry’s statement.

For the Income Tax Department to begin processing ITRs and provide refunds, the procedure to conduct e-verification using Aadhaar OTP and other means is very crucial. The press statement from the ministry stated that 2.69 crore returns were e-verified, in which over 2.28 crore used an Aadhaar-based OTP.

It is worth noting that the department has been sending out reminders as well as notifications to taxpayers via email, SMS, and social media campaigns, asking them to file their tax returns as soon as possible.

"All taxpayers who are yet to file their Income Tax returns for AY 2021-22 are requested to file their returns at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush," the statement added.

The Income Tax Department's new ITR e-filing platform

In addition to this, the IT Department's new e-filing website was launched on June 7 of this year, featuring a slew of new options for taxpayers. The new URL http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in has been replaced by the previously used http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, according to tax authorities. The new website's main page reads, "e-filing 2.0" is an "all-new portal with features that make e-filing easier for you!", PTI reported.

The site was created as a part of the national e-governance initiative, as a mission mode program. The goal of this site is to give taxpayers and other stakeholders a single window to operate with the income tax related services. The new portal, which is connected with instant processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs), provides taxpayers with prompt refunds, and all contacts. Uploads or outstanding activities will be shown on a single dashboard for the taxpayer's follow-up action.

