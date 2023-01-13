Parliamentary Budget Session To Begin On January 31, Expected To Last Until April 6

The Parliamentary Budget Session will begin on January 31 and is expected to last until April 6, according to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

“Budget Session 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget and other items” Joshi tweeted.

The Union Budget will likely be presented on February 1 and there will be 27 sittings over the course of 66 days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Union Budget for the fifth time.

Recess time period

The recess during the Budget session of 2023 according to the Union minister will be from February 14 until March 12 to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

The two Houses discuss the Motion of Thanks in great detail during the first half of the budget session before moving on to discuss the Union Budget.

Apart from the government's legislative agenda, the main focus of the second half of the budget session is the consideration of the requests for funds for various ministries. The Union Budget is passed during this part of the session.

Nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha during the previous session, and the lower House of Parliament passed seven of them.