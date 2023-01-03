Parliament's Budget Session To Commence On Jan 31; Union Budget To Be Presented On Feb 1

Parliament's Budget Session is likely to commence on January 31 and is expected to conclude on April 6 with a recess in between, news agency ANI reported citing government sources on January 2, Monday.

The session will start with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament. Notably, this will be the first address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Murmu since her elevation to the top post in July last year. According to sources, the Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the budget session

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1 and the first session is expected to continue till February 10. It will be the fifth budget of the Modi 2.0 government and Sitharaman and the last full budget before the general elections slated in April-May 2024.

Sources said that after a recess during which the standing committees examine the demands of grants of various ministries, the second part of the budget session is likely to start on March 6 and conclude on April 6. During the first part of the budget session, the two Houses have a detailed discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address followed by a discussion on the Union Budget.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate of the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the debate on the Union Budget.

Meanwhile, in the second part of the budget session, the major focus will be on the discussion of the demands for grants for various ministries apart from the government's legislative agenda. The Union Budget, a money bill, is passed during this part of the session.

Notably, Sitharaman recently indicated that her forthcoming Budget will continue to push growth on the back of public spending as she said it will "follow the spirit" of earlier Budgets. The finance minister had unveiled a massive public spending programme to support the economy, emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is worth mentioning that during the last session, nine bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and seven bills were passed by the lower House of Parliament.

Notably, the work on the new Parliament building is being carried out as part of the Central Vista development, and the hose involved in the construction of the Parliament is confident that the second part of the Budget session can be conducted in the new Parliament building.