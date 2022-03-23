Petrol And Diesel Prices Hiked For Second Consecutive Day; Check Fuel Rates On March 23

Petrol and diesel prices in India witnessed a hike for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, March 23. This came after the Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) began to increase the price of petroleum products following an over four months gap. As per the Indian Oil Corporation’s data, the petrol price in Delhi is Rs 97.01 per litre as against Rs 96.21 previously while diesel costs Rs 88.27 per litre to Rs 86.67. Petrol cost in Mumbai has increased to Rs 111.67 per litre, while diesel is Rs 95.85 per litre.

Media reports had earlier suggested a possibility of a fuel hike due to the Russia-Ukraine war which has put pressure on the global crude oil prices. Indian oil prices are impacted by global oil prices as 80 per cent of India’s oil demand is met through imports. Across the globe, Russia is considered a key player in the oil trade.

Prices of petrol and diesel had been on a freeze since November 4, 2021, ahead of the assembly elections in states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. During this period, the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by USD 30 per barrel.

Check out fuel prices in India for March 23

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol in Kolkata will cost Rs106.34, while diesel prices will be raised to Rs 91.42. Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 102.91 while diesel costs Rs 92.95.

The price of petrol and diesel in Bengaluru stands at Rs 102.26 and Rs 86.58 respectively while in Gurugram, petrol costs Rs 97.50 and diesel is Rs 88.72.

On November 3, 2021, the Centre with an aim to bring down the retail prices across the country had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had said that VAT on petrol and diesel was not reduced by nine states after the Centre's move to reduce excise duty on petroleum products.

This year, international oil prices begin to witness a rise and jumped to a 14-year high of $140 per barrel earlier this month. On March 22, Brent was trading at USD 118.59 per barrel.

