Following the tenth revision in 12 days, petrol and diesel prices in India saw another hike by 80 paise per litre respectively on Saturday. So far, witnessing the continuous rise in fuel prices, 10 revisions in 12 days have resulted in a hike of around Rs 7.20 per litre. While the price of petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata has crossed the Rs 100-mark, diesel prices in Mumbai are also above Rs. 100.

Petrol price in the national capital is Rs 102.61 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.87 per litre. Petrol and diesel rates in Mumbai have increased by 85 paise, resulting in a cost of Rs 117.57 and Rs 101.79 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices increased by 76 paise each, making the final price Rs 108.21 and Rs 98.26 a litre, respectively. On Saturday, the petrol price in Kolkata, West Bengal, was hiked by 84 paise to Rs 112.19, and the price of diesel was increased by 80 paise to Rs 97.02.

Fuel prices in India on April 02, 2022

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 102.61 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.87 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 117.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 101.79 per litre

Chennai

Petrol Rs 108.21 per litre

Diesel: Rs 98.26 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 112.19 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.02 per litre

There had been a hiatus in the revision of fuel prices in India since November 4 of last year, which was interrupted on March 22 when crude oil prices rose in response to Russian military actions in Ukraine. It is pertinent to mention that last year on November 3, the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.